A woman walks past a Whole Foods Market in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following the announcement that Amazon would purchase the supermarket chain for $13.7 billion.

A woman walks past a Whole Foods Market in Washington, DC, June 16, 2017, following the announcement that Amazon would purchase the supermarket chain for $13.7 billion. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

When small didn't work, Amazon apparently decided to go really, really big.

At least, that's what Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods seems to suggest.

Strangely appropriate for a company that has made headlines for occasionally selling comedically expensive food , Whole Foods' sale to Amazon will not only be the single priciest acquisition ever made by the e-commerce giant, it will also be one of the priciest acquisitions of a supermarket ever made, period, according to consultancy firm Dealogic.

The acquisition, announced Friday, is the third most expensive deal on record for a supermarket, Dealogic data shows, ranking behind the $17.4 billion acquisition of Albertson's by a consortium of investors in 2006 and another $17.2 billion acquisition of Promodes by French retail giant Carrefour in 1999.

It's a massive leap into the grocery space for Amazon. The company agreed to pay a 27% premium of shares of Whole Foods , buying up the company for $42 a share in a deal that analysts see as Amazon's push into brick and mortar . But previously, Amazon was said to be weighing the acquisition of BJ's Wholesale Club, which investors expected to fetch between $4 to $5 billion in a sale.

So, how much larger is the Whole Foods purchase in comparison to the Amazon's other acquisitions? Well, a lot. The only other acquisition Amazon made exceeding $1 billion in value was that of clothing and shoes seller Zappos.com. That deal, announced in 2009, was worth about $1.2 billion. Although, Amazon also once attempted to buy London-based clothing retailer Net-A-Porter Group in a deal valued at $2.2 billion. It was later withdrawn.





So, why did Amazon decide on a deal so much larger than those it had previously made?

" My sense is that Amazon has realized that small experiments can’t provide results at scale, something that is vital to understanding the levers of success in mainstream grocery," wrote Puneet Manchanda, a marketing professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, referring to Amazon's struggles with Amazon Fresh . "What Amazon gets from this acquisition are three assets — data, a large retail physical footprint and the Whole Foods brand, in that order of importance. Putting all this together, this acquisition can probably be best described as a purchase of a (research and development) facility rather than an ongoing business."

The deal also comes at a time when the number of retail sector mergers and acquisitions have slowed to a 13-year low, according to Dealogic data in mid-May . That's largely because retail companies are now more focused than ever on buying tech companies in their push into e-commerce.