MPW
Search
Fortune 500Apple Could Turn the iPhone Into a Personal Medical Chart
US-IT-APPLE-NEWS-FEED
apprenticeshipPresident Trump Signs Executive Order to Double Funds for Apprenticeships
President Trump Meets With Senate And House Leadership At The White House
CerealKellogg’s Targets Millennials With Froot Loops Gear
Glasses and Bowl
tourismChina Is Lashing Out at Neighbors by Withholding Tourists
Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Bauer Media
Rebel Wilson speaks to the media on June 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. After a three week trial, a jury of six has returned unanimous verdicts in favour of Wilson. Darrian Traynor—Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Case Against Publisher Who Accused Her of Faking Her Bio

Valentina Zarya
12:38 PM ET

If we learned anything from Pitch Perfect, it's that nobody messes with Fat Amy.

On Thursday, Rebel Wilson won her defamation case against Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman’s Day and Australian Women’s Weekly. A six-person jury was unanimous in its decision in favor of the actress, The Guardian reports.

“I had to take a stand. I had to stand up to a bully, a media organization Bauer Media Group who maliciously took me down in May 2015 with a series of grubby and completely false articles," Wilson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "Far too often tabloid magazines and the 'journalists' who work for them don't abide by professional ethics. Far too often their conduct can only be described as disgraceful and disgusting!"

Just crushed my defamation case in Australia x thank you to all my family, friends and supporters! I had to take a stand. I had to stand up to a bully, a media organization Bauer Media Group who maliciously took me down in May 2015 with a series of grubby and completely false articles. Far too often tabloid magazines and the 'journalists' who work for them don't abide by professional ethics. Far too often their conduct can only be described as disgraceful and disgusting! I'm glad that the lovely ladies of the jury have agreed with me. Their unanimous and overwhelming verdict has sent a clear message. I love my job as an actress and as an entertainer and I look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight. Thank you so much everybody!

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter about the most powerful women.

The court case stemmed from a series of magazine articles written by Australian journalist Caroline Overington in 2014. Overington accused Wilson of lying about her real age, asserting that her birth name was Rebel (it is actually Melanie), and telling her made-up stories about being related to Walt Disney.

Wilson denied she has ever lied to journalists and says the articles caused her career serious damage, including losing out on a role in the animated film Kung Fu Panda 2.

"I look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight," Wilson said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE