Rebel Wilson Wins Defamation Case Against Publisher Who Accused Her of Faking Her Bio

Rebel Wilson speaks to the media on June 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. After a three week trial, a jury of six has returned unanimous verdicts in favour of Wilson. Darrian Traynor—Getty Images

If we learned anything from Pitch Perfect , it's that nobody messes with Fat Amy.

On Thursday, Rebel Wilson won her defamation case against Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman’s Day and Australian Women’s Weekly. A six-person jury was unanimous in its decision in favor of the actress, The Guardian reports.

“I had to take a stand. I had to stand up to a bully, a media organization Bauer Media Group who maliciously took me down in May 2015 with a series of grubby and completely false articles," Wilson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "Far too often tabloid magazines and the 'journalists' who work for them don't abide by professional ethics. Far too often their conduct can only be described as disgraceful and disgusting!"

The court case stemmed from a series of magazine articles written by Australian journalist Caroline Overington in 2014. Overington accused Wilson of lying about her real age, asserting that her birth name was Rebel (it is actually Melanie), and telling her made-up stories about being related to Walt Disney.

Wilson denied she has ever lied to journalists and says the articles caused her career serious damage, including losing out on a role in the animated film Kung Fu Panda 2.

"I look forward to rebuilding my career now that the record has been set straight," Wilson said.