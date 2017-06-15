Google Drive Will Soon Be Able to Back Up Your Whole Computer

Starting soon, you'll be able to rely on Google Drive to back up your computer.

On Wednesday, Google ( googl ) revealed in a blog post that it's releasing a new feature on June 28 called "Backup and Sync." The update, which is intended for consumer users, will allow users to access "huge corporate data sets without taking up the equivalent space on their hard drives," reads the blog. In other words, as USA Today notes, this means that users can have Google Drive back up an entire Desktop folder instead of putting individual files into the Google Drive folder.

What's more, Google will continue to backup the folder so everything stays up-to-date.

According to the Verge , in some cases Backup and Sync will replace the standard Google Drive app and the Google Photos Backup app. The Verge also notes that it's likely the files will count toward the Google Drive storage limit.