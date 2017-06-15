MPW
Most Powerful Women

Why Fox News Host Ainsley Earhardt’s Pantsuit Is Making Headlines

Krishna Thakker
2:40 PM ET

Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt typically spends her mornings discussing the news. But on Thursday, the Fox and Friends co-host made some of her own: She wore pants on air.

Earhardt appeared in a bright green pantsuit and a ruffled white blouse. While people who don't watch much Fox News might wonder why her outfit is making headlines, regular viewers will know that, until recently, it was very unusual to spot one of the network's female anchors in anything but a skirt or dress.

Some viewers are speculating that recent increase in on-air pants has to do with the removal of ex-CEO Roger Ailes and resignation of former co-president Bill Shine.

While Fox News has repeatedly insisted that it has never had a formal policy banning female reporters from wearing pants, Gretchen Carlson once told a radio show that she wasn’t allowed to wear them while hosting Fox and Friends. And earlier this year, former Fox personality Jedediah Bila told the hosts of The View that she "wasn't given a pants option" during her time at the network.

Earhardt isn’t the first host to switch-up her wardrobe. Jenna Lee, Sandra Smith, and Kimberly Guilfoyle have all appeared on-air with covered legs in recent weeks. According to New York Magazine's Gabriel Sherman, Suzanne Scott, who was promoted to president of programming after Shine's departure, is actually encouraging the network's female talent to wear pants.

Follow FORTUNE