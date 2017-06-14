Term Sheet — Wednesday, June 14

ET CETERA

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the company, which means this site was not helpful at all (you had one job…). As we noted on Monday , the company will be run by a committee, which is not ideal and makes me think the leave won’t last long.

Meanwhile the lone private equity player in this Shakespearean drama has been hoisted with his own petard. At an all-staff meeting to reveal the results of attorney Eric Holder’s investigation into Uber’s cultural issues, TPG founding partner and Uber board member David Bonderman made a sexist joke about how women talk too much.

Horrible taste. Even worse timing. And a very bad look for the company.

It’s difficult for me to imagine how, after all of this, something like that could be casually said aloud... on stage... at a company all-hands meeting... about the company’s cultural problems. The incident has me wondering about the Uber board’s seven-hour meeting on Sunday. Did board members ever discuss why discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, and other ethical lapses were problems for Uber? Has there been any agreement that solving these problems is important, not simply because of headline risk, or for the purpose of preserving shareholder value, but because it’s the right thing to do ?

Bonderman apologized for the comment. But no matter – he was quickly removed from the board.

BIG AI DEAL: Element AI, a Montreal-based artificial intelligence startup, has raised $102 million ($137.5M Canadian) in Series A funding led by DCVC with participation from BDC, Fidelity Investments, Hanwha, Intel Capital, Microsoft Ventures, National Bank of Canada, Nvidia, Real Ventures, Tencent, and multiple sovereign wealth funds.

By now everyone knows that AI is the new mobile , or the new electricity, or the new marketing trend startups are using to raise highly valued rounds of funding. That means it’s difficult to suss out what’s real and what’s not. Half of the time it feels like PhD’s are banding together with no product or business application and calling themselves an AI startup in a plot to get acqui-hired by Google.

But this deal is notable for a few reasons:

• Element AI, which has 100 employees, is calling this deal the largest ever funding round for an pure AI startup.

• Co-founder Jean-François Gagné sold his last AI company, Planora, to JDA Software and spent time there developing software for Fortune 500 businesses. He is “relentlessly business-focused,” according to DCVC partner Matt Ocko. “This is not a rich man’s amusement or think tank project,” Ocko adds.

• The majority of Element AI’s investors are also customers, including the financial investors like DCVC. “Access to this firepower tremendously augments our portfolio companies,” Ocko says.

• Co-founder and Université de Montréal professor

Yoshua Bengio is known as an early leader in deep learning technology. Bengio plans to continue his relationship with Montreal Institute of Learning Algorithms (MILA) in a “non-predatory model of academic cooperation,” according to Ocko. Rather than poach a leading researcher and their students, as many tech companies do, Element AI has taken a “visiting researcher” approach, allowing university researchers to work at the company and even publish their research as long as it does not include proprietary information from clients.

• This underscores the continued rise of Montreal as a hub for AI tech. Microsoft bought Montreal-based AI startup Maluuba in January.

IN RELATED NEWS , the U.S. may restrict Chinese investment in Silicon Valley AI :

An unreleased Pentagon report, viewed by Reuters, warns that China is skirting U.S. oversight and gaining access to sensitive technology through transactions that currently don't trigger CFIUS review. Such deals would include joint ventures, minority stakes and early-stage investments in start-ups.

TREND WATCH: A quick, fun story I did for the latest issue of Fortune : The fast fashion trend is coming to furniture .