Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Fortune 500Here’s How Google Plans to Tackle Silicon Valley’s Housing Crunch
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Attends The Official Opening Of The New Google Inc. APAC Headquarters
Mastering DataNokia Makes a Breakthrough With World’s Fastest Routers
Nokia Corporation's Annual General Meeting is pictured at Messukeskus Helsinki in Helsinki
Fortune 500Microsoft’s Xbox Live Avatars Offer Diversity and Customization
Most Powerful WomenBoard Member’s Sexist Joke Shows Just How Deep Uber’s Culture Problems Go
Key Interviews and Speakers At The Milken Institute Asia Summit
House Holds Hearing On Flint Water Crisis
Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, at a Congressional hearing on Flint in 2016. Photograph by Alex Wong—via Getty Images
Flint water crisis

Michigan’s Health Chief Charged With Manslaughter for the Flint Water Crisis

Sy Mukherjee
12:09 PM ET

Nick Lyon, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes related to his actions during the Flint water crisis. Lyon is now the highest-ranking Michigan official to be charged as part of an ongoing Michigan Attorney General investigation into the lead-contaminated water crisis, which some health experts have also linked to 100 cases of Legionnaires' disease and 12 deaths in Flint in 2014 and 2015.

Michigan chief medical officer Dr. Eden Wells was also charged on Wednesday with obstruction of justice and lying to an investigator, according to the Associated Press.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

Lyon is being accused of failing to warn the public about the Legionnaires' outbreak (the disease is a form of bacterial pneumonia that can be spread through pathogens which grow in warm water) in Flint, leading to the death of an 85-year-old man, according to investigators. He's also facing a misconduct charge over allegations that he tried to obstruct academics who were looking into possible links between Flint's water and the Legionnaires' spike.

Flint began using river water in order to save money but failed to treat it for corrosives, causing lead to seep into the water supply. Residents either had to consume the dirty water or rely on bottled water while the cleanup effort was underway.

The effort to restore and replace the pipes has been slow. Officials overseeing the initiative have predicted that it could still take several more years before Flint residents can safely drink unfiltered tap water.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE