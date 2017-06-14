MPW
Search
tequilaThe ‘Most Interesting Man in the World’ Is Now a Tequila Drinker
Fortune 500Why Hotel Giant Marriott Is on an Expansion Binge as It Fends Off Airbnb
artificial ingelligenceU.S. May Restrict Chinese Investment in Silicon Valley AI
FRANCE-MEDIA-TECHNOLOGY-VIVA-TECHNOLOGY
Chapter 11Soupman Company Based on Seinfeld’s Soup Nazi Has Filed for Bankruptcy
Business women growth
Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Exclusive: Accenture Pledges to Boost its Workforce to 50% Women by 2025

Krishna Thakker
7:00 AM ET

Accenture (acca) pledged Wednesday that it will achieve a fully gender-balanced workforce by 2025.

The professional services giant is already well on its way; as of this year, the company is 40% female, surpassing an earlier goal to reach that percentage by 2020.

Accenture's aggressive stance on workforce transparency has set the company apart from its competitors. In early 2016, it released a demographic breakdown of its U.S. employees for the first time—becoming the first of the major professional services firms to do so.

"We believe that transparency builds trust and helps us collaborate better with not only our own people, but also our clients and communities to advance our objectives," Ellyn Shook, chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture, tells Fortune. "When you publish a goal, it holds you accountable to a higher level."

Accenture currently employees 150,000 women globally. In 2016, the company says that women accounted for 20% of its managing directors and 30% of promotions to the MD level. It aims to grow the share of female managing directors to 25% by 2020.

Sign up: Click here to subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the world’s most powerful women.

Shook says the company will regularly assess and rebalance it's workforce as it acquires new businesses; Accenture has already acquired 19 companies in fiscal 2017.

The company credits its slow-but-steady progress to its willingness to experiment with how it attracts, advances, and sponsors women. Among the strategies it's employed: a sponsorship program that connects senior women with two sponsors from the global management committee, a referral program that rewards employee who refer women, blacks, Hispanics, and veterans who are hired with a bonus, and a 16-week paid maternity leave policy.

To truly transform the composition of a company's workforce, says Shook, organizations must focus on "really finding the disruptive actions you can take to accelerate the pace of change."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE