Incoming Weight Watchers CEO Mindy Grossman Has a New Board Seat

Valentina Zarya
12:33 PM ET

Mindy Grossman's star just keeps on rising.

On Tuesday, Recode reported that Grossman is joining the board of sports apparel retailer Fanatics. The news comes just a few months after the veteran retail was named president and CEO of Weight Watchers (wtw), a role she will step into next Month.

Prior to her new role at the weight-loss company, Grossman served as chief of HSNi (hsni) (formerly known as the Home Shopping Network) for eight years and held a number of roles across well-known retail brands including Nike (nke), Ralph Lauren (rl), and Tommy Hilfiger. She has nearly four decades of experience working with consumer brands and chairs the the National Retail Federation's board.

Fanatics is a private, $3 billion company whose primary business is selling professional sports apparel. It is backed by Major League Baseball and the National Football League.

Back in March, just prior to her Weight Watchers appointment, Grossman tweeted that she was "excited to push boundaries."

As one of very few female chief executives and board directors—just 6% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 20% of S&P board members are women—she is doing just that.

