Autos
Search
UberUber Employees Aren’t The Only Ones Vulnerable To Discrimination
An Uber self-driving car in Pittsburgh. The ride-sharing company is opening a research office in Toronto, Canada.
raceAheadAt Least Companies With Weak Diversity Numbers Are Being Transparent
To do list. Illustration
Paris climate agreementU.S. Cities Don’t Need the Paris Accord to Fight Climate Change
DiversityWhy Weak Diversity Numbers Are Better Than No Diversity Numbers
To do list. Illustration
US-TECHNOLOGY-CAR
A self-driving car traverses a parking lot at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California on January 8, 2016.  NOAH BERGER AFP/Getty Images
Self-driving Cars

Waymo’s Self-Driving Cars Won’t Look Like This Anymore

Aric Jenkins
3:28 PM ET

The lights have gone out on the "Firefly."

Waymo is abandoning its self-driving car prototype that was conceptualized in 2013 when the company was still under Google's control, according to a company blog post. Waymo is opting to shelf the futuristic-looking pod for minivans manufactured by already-established automobile giants like Chrysler.

"By focusing on mass-produced vehicles like the Pacifica minivan, we’ll be able to bring fully self-driving technology to more people, more quickly," the post reads.

Waymo says that using the minivans will allow for more realistic testing, as Firefly is limited to 25 mph and its interior — which has no steering wheels or breaks — is a stark contrast from a typical vehicle.

Waymo is currently using the Pacificas in its early rider program — public trials of the company's self-driving cars located in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The company said it had 600 of the minivans within its initial fleet since the program's unveiling in April.

Meanwhile, the Firefly will still be utilized for limited use.

In August, the vehicle will drive to the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix and then to the Thinkery in Austin. A couple of models will also be displayed at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif., and the Design Museum in London.

"Firefly has taken us on an incredible journey over the last three years, and we’re looking forward to sharing this bit of self-driving history with the world," the blog post concludes.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE