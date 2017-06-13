Megyn Kelly Dropped as Host of Anti-Gun Violence Group’s Gala

Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit gun violence prevention group, announced that Megyn Kelly will no longer be hosting the Promise Champions Gala, its annual fundraising event.

The news came a day after Kelly announced that she has invited InfoWars host Alex Jones as a guest on her new NBC show.

"Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, the nonprofit's co-founder and managing director. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

Jones is a known conspiracy theorist, with perhaps his two most controversial beliefs being that the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting—in which 20 children were killed—was a hoax and that the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack was an inside job.

Some see the invitation as a condonement of Jones' theories and believe that Kelly is wrong in giving the conservative figure a platform.

This piece of actual garbage encourages people to call my mom's death a hoax and harass other Sandy Hook families. Shame on you @megynkelly. https://t.co/uGmhqQAEeR - cristina hassinger (@chass63) June 12, 2017

Subscribe to The Broadsheet , Fortune's daily newsletter about the most powerful women.

So far, the only advertiser to pull out of the show has been J.P. Morgan Chase ( jpm ) . On Monday, CMO Kristin Lemkau said she was "repulsed" that Kelly would "give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora [another mass shooting] are hoaxes."

As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why? https://t.co/luwyCwP7Ti - Kristin Lemkau (@KLemkau) June 12, 2017

Kelly defended her decision to bring Jones into the studio, pointing out that President Trump has been on the InfoWars show and that Jones has a White House press credential.

POTUS's been on & praises @RealAlexJones' show. He's giving Infowars a WH press credential. Many don't know him; our job is 2 shine a light. https://t.co/5e88BJyqnz - Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 12, 2017

"Our job is [to] shine a light," she said.