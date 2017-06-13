Leadership
Search
Fortune 500Apple’s Tim Cook Confirms Self-Driving Car Ambitions
Most Powerful WomenWhy Having All the Skills for a Job Won’t Get You Very Far
ER
Most Powerful WomenItaly’s Samantha Cristoforetti Says Being a Good Astronaut is All About Teamwork
gold standardNo Seriously, The Gold Standard Is a Terrible Idea
Most Powerful Women

Megyn Kelly Dropped as Host of Anti-Gun Violence Group’s Gala

Valentina Zarya
11:39 AM ET

Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit gun violence prevention group, announced that Megyn Kelly will no longer be hosting the Promise Champions Gala, its annual fundraising event.

The news came a day after Kelly announced that she has invited InfoWars host Alex Jones as a guest on her new NBC show.

"Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, the nonprofit's co-founder and managing director. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

Jones is a known conspiracy theorist, with perhaps his two most controversial beliefs being that the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting—in which 20 children were killed—was a hoax and that the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack was an inside job.

Some see the invitation as a condonement of Jones' theories and believe that Kelly is wrong in giving the conservative figure a platform.

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, Fortune's daily newsletter about the most powerful women.

So far, the only advertiser to pull out of the show has been J.P. Morgan Chase (jpm). On Monday, CMO Kristin Lemkau said she was "repulsed" that Kelly would "give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora [another mass shooting] are hoaxes."

Kelly defended her decision to bring Jones into the studio, pointing out that President Trump has been on the InfoWars show and that Jones has a White House press credential.

"Our job is [to] shine a light," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE