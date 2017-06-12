Nearly 2.5 Million Pounds of Tyson Chicken Products Recalled

Nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products are being recalled by Tyson Foods ( tsn ) due to misbranding and undeclared allergens .

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday that the products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on its label. The recall affects items packaged between Aug. 17, 2016 and Jan.14, 2017.

The products subject to the recall have the number P-1325 in its USDA mark of inspection; there have been no confirmed reports of reactions to the consumption of the products. According to the USDA, the products involved in the recall includes: