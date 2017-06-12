Nearly 2.5 Million Pounds of Tyson Chicken Products Recalled

Nearly 2.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products are being recalled by Tyson Foods (tsn) due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday that the products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on its label. The recall affects items packaged between Aug. 17, 2016 and Jan.14, 2017.
The products subject to the recall have the number P-1325 in its USDA mark of inspection; there have been no confirmed reports of reactions to the consumption of the products. According to the USDA, the products involved in the recall includes:
- 31.86-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928
- 31.05-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928
- 30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928
- 30.6-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928
- 20.0-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928
- 32.81-lb. bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928
- 20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-086116.
- 20-lb bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861