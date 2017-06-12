Donald Trump's in-laws are in the house.

On Sunday, Melania Trump tweeted a photo of the White House lawn with the caption "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday." Soon afterward, photos surfaced online of the first lady accompanied by her son and parents arriving at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Trump is the only contemporary First Lady in history to have delayed moving into the White House after the presidential inauguration. She says she did so to allow 11-year-old Barron to finish out his school year in New York. Now that the school year is over, she is moving in with her husband.

While Viktor and Amalija Knavs lived with their daughter and grandson Barron in the Trump Tower in New York City, they will reportedly not be moving to Washington, D.C. anytime soon. That fact is causing speculation that Melania plans to split her time between the financial and political hubs.

While the Knavses won't be moving into the White House, they are expected to be a frequent presence in the president's home (they already spend most weekends at Mar-a-Lago ).