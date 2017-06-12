Retail
Search
AppleHow a Little-Known iPhone App Earns $80,000 Per Month
US-IT-APPLE-NEWS-FEED
UberA Top Ally of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Left the Company
Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick Interview
SearsFormer Sears Exec Says Retailer Is Like a Capsizing Ship and Can’t Be Saved
mark cohen sears eddie lampert no viability
International tradeIs Trump Becoming More Friendly To Trade?
President Donald Trump
Gymboree

Gymboree Will Close More Than 375 Stores After Filing for Bankruptcy

Lisa Fu
12:48 PM ET

To unburden some of its debt, Gymboree has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will reportedly close more than 375 of its stores.

The struggling retailer partnered with AlixPartners just a few weeks ago to help turn its business around, CNBC reports, but missed a June 1 debt payment. The company has now filed for bankruptcy with the hope of reducing its debt by more than $900 million. Gymboree Chief Financial Officer Andrew North also announced his leave, citing personal reasons.

Director Liyuan Woo of AlixPartners will take over as Interim Chief Financial Officer as the company searches for a permanent replacement for North, Gymboree said in a statement.

“The steps we are taking today allow the company to definitely address its debt and enable the management team to turn its full focus toward executing our key strategies, including our product, brand and omni channel initiatives,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree.

The retailer has been struggling financially for some time: As Fortune previously reported, Gymboree owes more than $1 billion and holds little cash. The large amount of debt is largely why Chief Executive Officer Mark Breitbard stepped down in January, less than six months ago.

Like most other retail stores, Gymboree has been struggling with weak sales and declining profit margins as more customers move to make their purchases online rather than in-store. In the second quarter of 2017 alone, s ales fell 5% and Gymboree faced a net loss of $324.9 million, according to the company's earnings report.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE