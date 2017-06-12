How to Get the Rainbow Reaction on Facebook

In honor of Pride Month, Facebook is rolling out a brand new reaction — a rainbow flag.
Getting the reaction is simple — all users need to do is like the LGBTQ@Facebook page, according to Facebook's official announcement.
"We believe in building a platform that supports all communities," they wrote in a June 9 Facebook post. "So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction to use during Pride Month."
While June has historically been a celebratory time for LGBTQ communities, the rainbow flag took on new significance this year following the death of its creator Gilbert Baker in March.
Baker handmade the first rainbow flags with a group of volunteers and debuted them at a San Francisco gay pride parade on Jun. 25, 1978, according to the New York Times. The original rainbow flag included eight colors, but it was changed to six to cut down on costs.
People were excited about Facebook's new reaction in honor of Pride Month:
But some people had trouble figuring out how to enable it.
The reaction will be available through the end of June.