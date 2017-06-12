How to Get the Rainbow Reaction on Facebook

Facebook has introduced a rainbow flag reaction in honor of Pride Month.

Facebook has introduced a rainbow flag reaction in honor of Pride Month. Krzysztof Dydynski—Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

In honor of Pride Month, Facebook is rolling out a brand new reaction — a rainbow flag.

Getting the reaction is simple — all users need to do is like the LGBTQ@Facebook page, according to Facebook's official announcement.

"We believe in building a platform that supports all communities," they wrote in a June 9 Facebook post . "So we’re celebrating love and diversity this Pride by giving you a special reaction to use during Pride Month."

While June has historically been a celebratory time for LGBTQ communities, the rainbow flag took on new significance this year following the death of its creator Gilbert Baker in March.

Baker handmade the first rainbow flags with a group of volunteers and debuted them at a San Francisco gay pride parade on Jun. 25, 1978, according to the New York Times . The original rainbow flag included eight colors, but it was changed to six to cut down on costs.

People were excited about Facebook's new reaction in honor of Pride Month:

OMG! PRIDE REACTION ON FACEBOOK 🌈 THE GAY EMPIRE IS COMING 😱😱😂😂 Posted by Raven Revilla Langford on Friday, June 9, 2017

Rainbow reacting to everything in my timeline 🌈 🌈🌈✨ Posted by Holly Murphy on Saturday, June 10, 2017

If it's wrong to use the Pride reaction button on all of the homophobic posts I see, then I don't want to be right. 🌈#yallmeansall #loveisloveislove #happypride! Posted by Mandy Sloan McDow on Friday, June 9, 2017

But some people had trouble figuring out how to enable it.

I guess I'm not gay enough to get a pride reaction. 😣 (Facebook isn't offering it to me) Posted by Valarie Faitala on Sunday, June 11, 2017

The fact that FB hasn't activated the 'pride' reaction on my account is homophobic. Posted by Gabe Gonzalez on Friday, June 9, 2017

The reaction will be available through the end of June.