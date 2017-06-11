‘Wonder Woman’ Triumphs At Box Office for Second Week

Wonder Woman crushed it at the box office again, pulling in about $57.2 million domestically during its second weekend, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

The superhero film, starring Gal Gadot , has earned $205 million total in the U.S. in the two weeks it has been out.

The movie triumphed over the poorly rated The Mummy starring Tom Hanks, which took in just $32.2 million in its opening weekend.

Following The Mummy , which took the second spot at the box office, was Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie , which earned $12.3 million. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales took fourth with $10.7 million, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rounded out the top five with $6.2 million.

Wonder Woman , which raked in $435 million globally so far, has shown that female-led superhero movies made well are in high demand.

In its first weekend, the action-packed film broke the record for biggest blockbuster ever directed by a woman. Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman opened to rave reviews on June 2, bringing to an end decades of hesitation in Hollywood to produce female superhero films .