How to Have a Spectacular Day in Lausanne, Switzerland

We asked Sylvie Gonin, head concierge of Beau-Rivage Palace hotel to plan us a special, singular day in Lausanne…

We would arrange a private ­limousine transfer in a Mercedes S-Class from our hotel to the nearby heliport, where you would embark on a private helicopter ride over Lake Geneva and the gorgeous Swiss Alps.

A view of the mountains from Lake Geneva. Alexander Shcherbak—Getty Images

The flight would travel around the world-famous Matterhorn and land in Zermatt, where you would enjoy a surprise champagne picnic full of local and international delicacies on a glacier. The champagne of choice would be either a bottle of Champagne Salon Blanc de Blancs 1999 or Krug Grande Cuvée .

Afterward you would be whisked back for a relaxing evening at the hotel’s Michelin two-star restaurant, Anne-Sophie Pic .

