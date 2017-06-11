Luxury
Discovering Luxury

How to Have a Spectacular Day in Lausanne, Switzerland

Adam Erace
10:00 AM ET

We asked Sylvie Gonin, head concierge of Beau-Rivage Palace hotel to plan us a special, singular day in Lausanne… 

We would arrange a private ­limousine transfer in a Mercedes S-Class from our hotel to the nearby heliport, where you would embark on a private helicopter ride over Lake Geneva and the gorgeous Swiss Alps.

Lausanne, Switzerland, in picturesA view of the mountains from Lake Geneva. Alexander Shcherbak—Getty Images 

The flight would travel around the world-famous Matterhorn and land in Zermatt, where you would enjoy a surprise champagne picnic full of local and international delicacies on a glacier. The champagne of choice would be either a bottle of Champagne Salon Blanc de Blancs 1999 or Krug Grande Cuvée.

More: 6 Great Things to See and Do in Lausanne, Switzerland

Afterward you would be whisked back for a relaxing evening at the hotel’s Michelin two-star restaurant, Anne-Sophie Pic.

A version of this article appears in the June 15, 2017 issue of Fortune as a sidebar in the article, "On the Grand Lake." We’ve included affiliate links in this article. Click here to learn what those are.

FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

