Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).  Aaron P. Bernstein — Getty Images
Most Powerful Women

Maxine Waters Just Burned President Donald Trump on Twitter

Madeline Farber
11:19 AM ET

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) just burned President Donald Trump using his favorite method of communication: Twitter.

"So Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be alone with Trump," Waters tweeted Wednesday. "Women across the country can relate."

Waters' tweet was in response to the statement former FBI Director James Comey released ahead of his testimony to Congress on Thursday. In it, Comey wrote that he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the President had addressed him alone in February to discuss Michael Flynn, Trump's former National Security Advisor.

Shortly after their talk, Comey claims in his statement that he asked Sessions to not let President Trump speak to him alone because it's "inappropriate."

Waters' response to Comey's statement takes a jab at past alleged sexual harassment claims against President Trump.

Her tweet quickly went viral, receiving more than 47,000 retweets and 135,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

Follow FORTUNE