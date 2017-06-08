Leadership
Search
TeslaCan Tesla Succeed in China?
space‘You May Be the First to Travel to Mars’: NASA Names Its Most Competitive Class of New Astronauts
ChinaAlibaba Expects Revenue to Grow Almost 50% This Year
Billionaire Jack Ma Speaks At The China Green Companies Summit
Gwyneth PaltrowWhy Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams Have Invested in a Frozen Food Startup
U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-FBI-HEARING
Comey had reportedly ramped up the investigation into alleged Russian involvement in the election in the days and weeks before being fired.  Photograph by Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
Congress

Watch Live: James Comey Testifies Before Congress

Alana Abramson
6:00 AM ET

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before Congress Thursday in a highly anticipated hearing following his termination last month.

President Trump abruptly fired Comey, who had been confirmed to a ten- year term in 2013, citing the way he dealt with Hillary Clinton's private e-mail server. But Trump subsequently conceded that his rationalization stemmed from the FBI's investigation into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia during the 2016 campaign.

"When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won,” Trump told NBC News' Lester Holt two days after he had announced Comey's termination.

Comey is not expected to say that President Trump interfered with the Russia probe, which would render him susceptible to charges of obstruction of justice, ABC News reports, but he will refute Trump's claims that he had denied the President was under investigation. He is also expected to say that Trump asked him for "loyalty" and to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The testimony begins at 10 a.m. E.D.T. Watch the testimony above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE