Retail
Search
Donald TrumpPresident Trump’s Aides Are Urging Him Not to Fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Speaks At The White House Daily Briefing
Comey testimonyWhat to Expect From James Comey’s Testimony
FBI Director James Comey - Washington, DC
UberUber’s Biggest Rival in India Says the Company Is ‘Despicable’
Uber Reportedly Loses Over $1 Billion In First Half Of 2016
Congressional Hearings9 of the Most Dramatic Congressional Hearings in U.S. History
overtime pay

A Lawsuit Claims Chipotle Isn’t Paying Its Workers the Overtime They Deserve

Madeline Farber
8:14 AM ET

On Wednesday, Mexican food restaurant Chipotle was hit with a lawsuit that claims it failed to correctly pay its workers overtime wages.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, alleges the company failed to expand overtime to employees after the Labor Department issued a new rule last year that made more employees eligible for overtime pay, USA Today reports, citing the lawsuit. The rule required employers to pay overtime to any worker with an annual salary up to $47,476—an increase from the $23,660 threshold that was previously required.

But shortly before the rule went into effect, a Texas court put its enforcement on hold, according to USA Today. The Texas injunction kept the Labor Department from enforcing the rule.

The lawsuit says that the burrito chain should still be required to pay overtime despite the Texas court's injunction. According to USA Today, it contends that the Texas court's decision did not apply to private employers, meaning the overtime rule should stay in effect until a final ruling is issued on the pay rule.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit is a woman named Carmen Alvarez, who worked as an "apprentice" at several Chipotle restaurants in New Jersey, according to USA Today. Despite typically working more than 40 hours a week, she was not compensated for that overtime, she claims.

A spokesperson for Chipotle was not immediately available when contacted by Fortune. However, when contacted by USA Today, a spokesperson declined to comment on the pending legal action, but did say, "a lawsuit is nothing more than allegations, and the filing of a suit is in no way proof of any wrongdoing."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE