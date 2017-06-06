MPW
Rihanna Has the Perfect Response to Being Fat-Shamed

Valentina Zarya
11:34 AM ET

If a picture's worth a thousand words, how about a meme?

On Monday, Rihanna posted a meme on her Instagram page that many read as a response to being fat-shamed last month by Barstool Sports blogger Chris Spagnuolo.

The meme shows two photos of hip hop artist Gucci Mane side by side with the caption, "If you can't handle me at me 2007 Gucci Mane, you don't deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane."

😢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

The post was read by fans as a tongue-in-cheek response to Spagnuolo's post last week, titled "Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat The Hot New Thing?" Spagnuolo's qualms with the pop singer's weight gain were that "A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she's in a sumo suit."

The blog entry has since been deleted from the Barstool site—but not because it was deemed offensive. The website's founder, Dave Portnoy, took it down because it wasn't funny enough. "If you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better...make it bullet proof," he wrote in a post explaining the decision.

