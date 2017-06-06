Entertainment
Sen. Al Franken Cancels Appearance on Bill Maher’s Show

Mahita Gajanan
8:54 AM ET

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken has cancelled a guest appearance on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher after host Bill Maher used a racial slur on air last Friday.

"What Bill Maher said was inappropriate and offensive, which is why he made the decision not to appear on the next episode of 'Real Time,'" a spokesman for Franken said in a statement. "He was glad to see Bill, who the senator considers to be a good friend, apologize and express sincere regret for his comment."

Maher attracted wide criticism last week after using the N-word during an interview with Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse. While speaking with Sasse, Maher joked that he was "a house n----r."

Facing immediate backlash, Maher apologized on Saturday.

