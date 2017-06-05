Finance
Warren Buffett

You Can Now Bid on a Lunch With Warren Buffett

Lucinda Shen
7:50 AM ET

In a matter of seconds, the cost of lunch with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ballooned to $1 million—and the price has until the end of the week to rise.

For the 18th year in a row, Buffett will have lunch with the highest bidder. The proceeds will go to a charity for the homeless of San Francisco, the Glide Foundation.

Bidding first opened up Sunday around 7:30 p.m. PT. Moments later, at 7:31 p.m., the bid had already hit $1 million. The auction ends Friday, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The lunch will be held at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in New York City. The winner is allowed to invite up to seven guests.

Last year, the bid's winner paid $3.4 million for the honor of dining with the CEO. In total, Buffett has helped raise about $23.6 million in past auctions.

