‘No Uber Oakland’ Coalition Releases a List of 10 Demands for Ride-Hailing Giant

This story has been updated with a comment from Uber.

In 2015, Uber announced that it would open a giant office in Oakland, Calif., for 2,000 to 3,000 employees. The move would’ve made Uber the city’s largest employer outside of government agencies and health care centers.

Alas, that did not happen.

In March, the ride-hailing giant revealed that it had scaled back its ambitious expansion plans from up to a few thousand employees down to a few hundred.

"We are slowing, not halting, our plans to grow into our Oakland space. We're growing into the space," Uber said in a statement to USA Today . "We’re still planning to move some folks there in (the second quarter of) 2018."

As a result, a coalition of community leaders has formed “ No Uber Oakland ,” a campaign that urges Uber to make concrete plans and “hammer out a constructive agenda to ensure that Oakland’s diverse residents have access to good jobs.” The coalition has also released a list of 10 demands for the tech giant, including recruiting and hiring Oakland residents as well as guaranteeing its drivers a living wage that enables them to live in the city.

The movement is gaining some traction on social media with local leaders are tweeting using the hashtag #NoUberOakland.

We might see flying cars before Uber’s workplace culture flies in Oakland says @otisrtaylorjr via @sfchronicle. #NoUberOakland - Braelan Murray (@BraelanMurray) June 5, 2017

“To be welcome in Oakland, Uber must change,” reads the No Uber Oakland website.

Jordan Medina, Uber's Oakland community outreach lead, says, "Over the last year, we’ve met hundreds of community leaders to hear concerns and discover ways we can work together to make Oakland and Uber a better place. We’re proud of the relationships we’ve built and we're committed to continuing these conversations as we gradually build out our Oakland presence. "