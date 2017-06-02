Tech
Uber

Read Uber CEO’s Heart-Wrenching Note About His Parents’ Fatal Boat Accident

Polina Marinova
2:20 PM ET

Last week, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick got a text message from his mother, Bonnie Kalanick, urging him to cancel his East Coast meetings and join her at Pine Flats Lake in California instead.

“But I didn’t,” Kalanick wrote in a heart-wrenching Facebook post on Thursday.

His mother and father went ahead with the trip, which ended in a tragic boating accident. that killed Travis' mother. In his post on Thursday, he described her as loving, joyful, and caring.

Travis recalled her telling him about the importance of love and human connection by saying that "life is not just about logic and numbers" “And now, as I miss her terribly and feel the hole that she left in my heart, I realize much more fully the gift she gave me, and commit to live it and express it in her honor,” he wrote.

Kalanick noted that his 78-year-old father is still hospitalized, but that he has significantly improved in the last 48 hours. The rest of the note was a touching tribute to his late mother.

Read it in full below.

