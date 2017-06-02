Goldman Sachs CEO Breaks Twitter Silence to Slam Trump’s Paris Decision

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change. The reaction from America's top business leaders has been swift and clear. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would resign from the president's economic advisory council, as did Disney's Bob Iger. Apple's Tim Cook wrote a letter to employees explaining how he implored the president to change his mind . One CEO even broke his Twitter silence to condemn the decision.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein joined Twitter in 2011 -- but he didn't ever tweet. Until Yesterday. According to Politico's Morning Money , Goldman's communications team had been leaning on Blankfein to send his first message on the microblogging platform for some time. With other corporate leaders stepping up, and given Goldman Sachs previous support for the Paris deal, the timing felt right for Blankfein fire off his first Twitter communiqué:

Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement - Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017

Blankfein has never been shy in voicing his opinions on issues close to his heart, but, according to Politico, we shouldn't expect any epic tweetstorms from the banker.