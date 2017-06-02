Tech
Search
Term SheetMarissa Campise Launching New Venture Fund
Health CareCalifornia Is Inching Closer to Single Payer Health Care. Is It Already Doomed?
Health Care Activists Demonstrate In Favor Of Single Payer Care Legislation
MicrosoftMicrosoft Gives Skype a Major Facelift
Term SheetNYC vs. Boston vs. LA: Which Tech Center Has the Most Exits?
Boom With A View by Erin Griffith: Web Culture
Boom With A View by Erin Griffith: Social Media
Some startup "unicorns" are magical, and others are donkeys in party hats.  Illustration by Aleksandar Savic
Term Sheet

Here’s a Sign New York Tech Is Poised for a Deal Frenzy

Erin Griffith
3:30 PM ET

This article first appeared in Term Sheet, Fortune’s newsletter on deals and dealmakers. Sign up here.

Three of NYC's big consumer-facing startups are expected to go public soon: Blue Apron just filed to do so. Spotify, which has its U.S. headquarters in New York, has told its investors it plans to do so, possibly via a unique direct listing. And WeWork has long been a rumored IPO candidate whose executives have not been coy about their plans to go public.

But before WeWork, Spotify and Blue Apron go public, they may go on buying sprees. This year each company hired an experienced dealmaker to help it snap up tech and tech talent.

• Last month WeWork hired Emily Keeton, former co-head of M&A at IAC, as its head of M&A. In March WeWork bought a visitor registration startup called Welkio.

• In May Spotify hired Sheila Spence, SVP of corporate development at WPP, as its VP of corporate development. In the last three months the company has snapped up four startups: MightyTV, Mediachain, Sonalytic, and Niland. Expect more to come.

• In January, Blue Apron hired Sid Banthiya, a director at Credit Suisse, to be its head of corporate development. In March the company bought BN Ranch.

Here's why this is meaningful to venture investors, especially the ones that have backed New York-based companies: On the surface, a talent sale to another startup isn't much to brag about. But a mediocre deal can turn into a winner if the acquiring company goes public soon after at a premium.

I wrote about this after Twitter's IPO in 2013. Twitter had purchased 29 companies by the time it went public, using stock to buy most of them. As such, investors in those companies became Twitter stockholders and watched their stock double in a matter of months. An example I gave at the time:

Bluefin Labs sold to Twitter for $80 million in February 2013. Twitter's paper valuation was just under $10 billion for secondary sales; its last institutional round had placed its valuation at $9.25 billion. Eight months later, Twitter's valuation more than doubled in the public markets, topping $20 billion. Bluefin investors Softbank Capital, Time Warner Investments, Acadia Woods Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Jim Pallotta, Brian Bedol, Dan Gilbert, Lerer Ventures and Kepha Partners, as well as the company's founders, all did pretty well in the deal.

For investors, selling a portfolio company to a successful pre-IPO startup is almost as good as investing directly in the pre-IPO startup to begin with. For startups, it may mean choosing the private "soft landing" option over a publicly traded acquirer, which is presumably already fairly valued by public market investors or more likely to use cash.

Put another way, for any startups in need of selling, I suggest getting to know Emily, Sheila and Sid.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE