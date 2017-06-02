Tech
Term Sheet

Marissa Campise Launching New Venture Fund

Erin Griffith
4:35 PM ET

This article first appeared in Term Sheet, Fortune’s newsletter on deals and dealmakers. Sign up here.

Last week we reported on the trend of junior partners at venture firms striking out on their own. In addition to the seven new firms we named in that article, here are two more worth watching:

Marissa Campise is raising $50 million from limited partners for Rucker Park, an early stage venture fund based in New York. Campise spent time at Greycroft Partners and Venrock before joining SoftBank Capital in 2014, a move that took her to the West Coast. She left SoftBank a year ago. Now, she's back in New York for the new fund. (Rucker Park is a legendary basketball court in Harlem.) Campise declined to discuss the new firm, citing securities laws.

John Komkov, an associate partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, has formed a firm called Fathom Capital. Komkov left Lightspeed in February. The firm is not exactly a secret -- an SEC filing from March revealed the firm has raised $52.3 million toward a $65 million target -- but the only coverage of it I could find so far is buried in an interview on 512tech.com. In the interview, Komkov, who once worked at Austin Ventures, says he plans to target Austin as a place for deals.

