Last week we reported on the trend of junior partners at venture firms striking out on their own. In addition to the seven new firms we named in that article , here are two more worth watching:

• Marissa Campise is raising $50 million from limited partners for Rucker Park , an early stage venture fund based in New York. Campise spent time at Greycroft Partners and Venrock before joining SoftBank Capital in 2014, a move that took her to the West Coast. She left SoftBank a year ago. Now, she's back in New York for the new fund. (Rucker Park is a legendary basketball court in Harlem.) Campise declined to discuss the new firm, citing securities laws.

• John Komkov , an associate partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, has formed a firm called Fathom Capital . Komkov left Lightspeed in February. The firm is not exactly a secret -- an SEC filing from March revealed the firm has raised $52.3 million toward a $65 million target -- but the only coverage of it I could find so far is buried in an interview on 512tech.com . In the interview, Komkov, who once worked at Austin Ventures, says he plans to target Austin as a place for deals.