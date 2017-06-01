The Ombre Pink Drink From Starbucks Is Now on the Official Menu

The perfect Starbucks drink for Instagram is now available year-round.

Starbucks is putting their Ombre Pink Drink on the official menu , according to the Today show.

The offering is listed as part of Starbucks' Cool Lime Refreshers on the menu . The new ombre drink is made with coconut milk, iced passion tea and lime, according to the company's website.

The colorful drink gets its transitioning look from the passion tea separating from the coconut milk.

The coffee company also just came out with a new line of summer iced teas inspired by cocktails and recently saw success with its limited release of the Unicorn Frappuccino back in April.