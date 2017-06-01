The 90's renaissance has hit the cereal aisle.

Cereal maker Post Holdings ( post ) confirmed this week that it would bring back the popular Oreo O's children's cereal, which initially debuted in 1998 and was on store shelves for a nearly decade-long run before disappearing in 2007 . Post, the third-largest cereal maker in the U.S. with brands like Raisin Bran and Honey Bunches of Oats, says that Oreo O's will start to hit retail shelves this month for a suggested retail price of $3.98 per box.

The company says the new variation of the product is similar to what they'll remember from the brand during its heyday: it will feature Oreo cookie bits and crème coating. The Ore brand is licensed from Big Food giant Mondelez ( mdlz ) .

In the world of food, what's old can often become new again. Recent revivals have included a comeback for PepsiCo's ( pep ) Crystal Pepsi and the re-release of Coca-Cola's ( ko ) Hi-C. Often times, these revival launches aren't meant to enjoy a long shelf life—they can come and go in just a few months time.

Post's decision to bring back Oreo O's is a savvy one. While the nearly $8.6 billion cereal industry has faced sales pressure in recent years as consumers favor yogurts, home-made breakfasts, and other more easily portable foods, there's been an interesting dynamic at play as to which cereals are succeeding. Basically, the strongest brands fall into two categories: either a cereal that's deemed nutritional or one that's overly indulgent. Oreo O's falls into the latter category of course, where brands like Lucky Charms have maintained relevance. In fact, General Mills ( gis ) in May generated a lot of headlines when it said it would give away 10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms that would be filled only with marshmallows .

Post has also maintained a keen eye on new cereal launches to stay competitive, including the launch of Cinnamon Pebbles at the start of this year and a chocolate variation of Honey Bunches of Oats early in 2016. It is important for the company to keep up with General Mills and Kellogg ( k ) , as ready-to-eat cereal accounts for 34% of Post's $5 billion in annual revenue. In the company's 2016 annual report, it said it was encouraged that the overall cereal category showed some signs of stability: category volume dropped 1.3% in fiscal 2016 versus a 2.3% slid the prior year.