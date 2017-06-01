Microsoft’s Xbox Console Is Getting Some News

The new Microsoft Xbox One S console is announced during the Microsoft Xbox news conference at the E3 Gaming Conference on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

The new Microsoft Xbox One S console is announced during the Microsoft Xbox news conference at the E3 Gaming Conference on June 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph by Kevork Djansezian — Getty Images

Microsoft is trying to get video gamers to keep up with the news.

The technology giant said this week that its Garage research team created a news app for the Xbox One video game console that lets people watch news on their televisions.

The idea behind the "Your News" comes from Microsoft’s belief that people want to watch news on their TVs, but have limited options to do so beyond traditional TV news broadcasts.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune’s technology newsletter.

“We believe that by providing a news experience for the TV/living room, we can increase news consumption and fill the void of news on TV platforms,” Microsoft ( msft ) said in a statement.

The app’s creators said they spoke to an unspecified number of people who follow the news for input about the app and learned that they wanted an easy way to watch news that they are actually interested in without a lot of hassle. With that in mind, Microsoft said the new app lets people stream video news without having to constantly use their game console controllers.

For more about technology and finance, watch :

It’s unclear how the new app will attract video gamers who only want to use their consoles to play games. But, the news app shows that Microsoft is continuing to push its Xbox family of gaming consoles as all-in-one entertainment systems similar to a traditional personal computer.