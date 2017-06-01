Retail
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Launched a Monthly Subscription Box for Campaign Merchandise

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:47 AM ET

President Donald Trump's campaign launched a subscription box service for Trump merchandise.

The monthly boxes will come with "a handpicked bundle of exclusive and vintage official Donald J. Trump merchandise," according to a page on the campaign website.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein and Dave Levinthal of the Center for Public Integrity both tweeted out screenshots of emails they received about the service Monday.

While screenshots of photos shared on Twitter said the boxes are available for $69 a month, the campaign website says recurring contributions of $49 or more a month will enroll people in the service.

The service is being offered by the Make America Great Again Committee, which is a fundraising branch of the Donald J. Trump for President group and the National Republican Committee, according to its website.

