Melania Trump Slams Kathy Griffin: ‘A Photo Opportunity Like This Is Simply Wrong’

Alana Abramson
12:41 PM ET

Melania Trump sharply criticized Kathy Griffin for posting a photograph of a severed, bloody head that strongly resembled her husband, claiming the incident " makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing. When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong," the first lady said in a statement provided by her spokeswoman.

Griffin came under fire from both sides of the political aisle Tuesday for appearing in a photograph that showed President Trump's head severed and bloodied.

" This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president," Chelsea Clinton wrote on Twitter. The comedian apologized Tuesday night and said she was asking the photographer to take down the image.

"I'm a comic, I crossed the line," she said in a video posted on her Twitter account. "I went way too far."

But President Trump tweeted about the video Wednesday morning, claiming it had upset his children, particularly his 11-year-old son Barron.

