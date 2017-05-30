Leadership
Uber Board Expected to Review Sexual Harassment Report Wednesday

Polina Marinova
3:32 PM ET

After three months of employee interviews and workplace reviews, Uber’s internal investigation appears to moving on to the next stage.

The investigation, led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, began in February after an ex-Uber engineer published a blog post in which she said she had repeatedly complained about sexual harassment and discrimination at the ride-hailing company.

The findings of the investigation will be presented to Uber’s board on Wednesday, according to Axios. Board members include Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global CEO; Bill Gurley, a general partner at Benchmark; and David Bonderman, the founding partner of TPG Capital.

A staff-wide meeting is also reportedly scheduled for June 6, during which the findings will be shared with employees. (Uber could not be reached for comment.) Although Huffington previously told reporters that the investigation results will be made public, Axios reports that a complete version of the findings is unlikely to be disseminated, in order to protect the confidentiality to those who were interviewed.

The company originally planned to conclude its internal investigation by the end of April, but it was extended until the end of May. It’s possible that the schedule could change again due to the boating incident in which Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s mother was killed.

