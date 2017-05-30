Meet the Company Behind the World’s Largest Water Fountain

In an increasingly digital world, "there's a craving within all of us for the natural," says Mark Fuller, the chief executive of WET Design and a veteran of the Walt Disney Co. "What is more basic than water?"

The company has designed high-tech fountains in Las Vegas (including the one in front of the famed Bellagio resort), Dubai, and Macau. WET, despite the obvious reference, stands for "water," "entertainment," and "technology," because that's the common thread in all of its projects.

"We just did Steve Wynn's new project in Cotai (in Macau), the Wynn Palace, which is like a super Bellagio," Fuller says. "And we've done what's the largest fountain on planet Earth, the Dubai fountain, in Dubai, at the base of [Burj Khalifa,] the world's tallest building."

What's it look like to go inside the workshop where Fuller and company build a fountain from scratch? Watch the video to find out.