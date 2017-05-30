Careers
Starting Salaries for the Class of 2017 Have Risen Since Last Year

Susie Gharib
3:35 PM ET

This is a good time for out-of-work Americans to find jobs. The CEO of ADP, the giant payroll services company, says “employers are more anxious and they have openings they can’t fill.”

Carlos Rodriguez tells Fortune’s Susie Gharib that the U.S. economy is at “full employment” now that the unemployment rate is at 4.4%—the lowest level in a decade.

“Employers are definitely going to be on the offensive here trying to find people,” says Rodriguez. “So they’re going to probably start increasing wages, start thinking harder about the types of benefits they offer, start thinking about the type of flexibility they offer workers, and I think all those things play into the hands of employees.”

He adds that jobs in technology are in greatest demand and offer the highest wage increases. Manufacturing jobs are the weakest.

This strong job market is also good news for the Class of 2017. Rodriguez says starting salaries for new college graduates are around $50,000, up 3% from last year. And he says salaries are even higher for graduates with STEM degrees, or those in science, technology, engineering, and math. Those STEM grads can expect starting salaries of $65,000.

