Tech
Search
EntrepreneurWhat Entrepreneurs Need to Stop Doing Right Now
Unicorn on hilltop
FashionThis Dress Made Out of Upside-Down Jeans Costs $445
Full Frame Shot Of Jeans
UberUber and Lyft Will Be Back in Austin on Monday
Uber Accepting Debit Card Payments in Brazil
aviationSecretary of Homeland Security John Kelly: U.S. May Ban Laptops on All International Flights
Woman typing on laptop computer in commercial airplane
fashion judy malware android screenshot
Fashion Judy: Pretty Rapper Style is one of dozens of Android apps found to infect mobile devices with malware. Enistudio
Android

Android Malware ‘Judy’ Hits as Many as 36.5 Million Phones

David Z. Morris
12:13 PM ET

The security firm Checkpoint on Thursday uncovered dozens of Android applications that infected users’ devices with malicious ad-click software. In at least one case, an app bearing the malware was available through the Google Play app store for more than a year.

While the actual extent of the malicious code’s spread is unknown, Checkpoint says it may have reached as many as 36.5 million users, making it potentially the most widely-spread malware yet found on Google Play. Google removed the apps after being notified by Checkpoint.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

The malicious apps primarily included a series of casual cooking and fashion games under the “Judy” brand, a name borrowed for the malware itself. The nefarious nature of the programs went unnoticed in large part, according to Checkpoint, because its malware payload was downloaded from a non-Google server after the programs were installed. The code would then use the infected phone to click on Google ads, generating fraudulent revenue for the attacker.

The infection may have spread even more widely than Checkpoint’s estimates, since not all of the extensive line of “Judy” apps are included on Checkpoint’s tally – it’s missing Fashion Judy: Magic Girl Style and Fashion Judy: Masquerade Style, among others. All installments of the series do appear to have been pulled from Google Play.

The “Judy” apps were published by an apparently Korean entity known as ENISTUDIO. However, iterations of the same attack were found on a handful of apps from other publishers.

This is not the first instance of a malware infestation making it through the screening process on Google Play, nor is it the most damaging – Checkpoint did not find any evidence, for instance, that “Judy” compromised data on infected phones. That Judy was able to hide on Google Play for so long highlights the tradeoffs of Android operating system, which is often seen as more open but less secure than Apple’s iOS.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE