Finance
Search
DiversityMarriott CEO: At a Time of Great Anxiety Around Diversity, We Need to Communicate
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson at the 2017 Great Place to Work conference in Chicago.
Most Powerful WomenHillary Clinton Compares Trump to Nixon and Calls His Budget Plan a ‘Con’
Wellesley College Commencement
HealthcareWhy Healthcare Policy Matters
Health, perfusion
TechAT&T’s DirecTV Now Sees Slower Subscriber Growth
AT&amp;T Celebrates the Launch of DIRECTV NOW
Utah Software Engineer Mints Physical Bitcoins
Photograph by George Frey—Getty George Frey Getty Images
Gold

Bitcoin Is Twice as Valuable as Gold Right Now

Lucinda Shen
1:26 PM ET

A single bitcoin is now roughly twice as valuable as an ounce of gold.

The most recent flurry of buying helped send the price of bitcoin up over $2,600 in trading Friday, while the value of gold has stayed at about $1,267 per ounce. Bitcoin's value has since pared its gains, and traded at about $2,433 midday Friday.

Just two months ago, bitcoin only just inched above the value of gold.

The surge comes as the cryptocurrency gains legitimacy in countries such as Japan, and Chinese regulators look to be growing more tolerant of bitcoin. Despite bitcoin's volatility, some investors have also come to see the currency as a good place to store funds in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold, too, is known to be a "safe haven" asset — investors buy the precious metal when turmoil looks just around the bend. But while gold has risen 10% this year, bitcoin has risen 153%.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE