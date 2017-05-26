Bitcoin Is Twice as Valuable as Gold Right Now

A single bitcoin is now roughly twice as valuable as an ounce of gold.

The most recent flurry of buying helped send the price of bitcoin up over $2,600 in trading Friday, while the value of gold has stayed at about $1,267 per ounce. Bitcoin's value has since pared its gains, and traded at about $2,433 midday Friday.

Just two months ago, bitcoin only just inched above the value of gold .

The surge comes as the cryptocurrency gains legitimacy in countries such as Japan, and Chinese regulators look to be growing more tolerant of bitcoin . Despite bitcoin's volatility, some investors have also come to see the currency as a good place to store funds in times of geopolitical uncertainty.

Gold, too, is known to be a "safe haven" asset — investors buy the precious metal when turmoil looks just around the bend. But while gold has risen 10% this year, bitcoin has risen 153%.