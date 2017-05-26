A single bitcoin is now roughly twice as valuable as an ounce of gold.
The most recent flurry of buying helped send the price of bitcoin up over $2,600 in trading Friday, while the value of gold has stayed at about $1,267 per ounce. Bitcoin's value has since pared its gains, and traded at about $2,433 midday Friday.
Just two months ago, bitcoin only just inched above the value of gold.
The surge comes as the cryptocurrency gains legitimacy in countries such as Japan, and Chinese regulators look to be growing more tolerant of bitcoin. Despite bitcoin's volatility, some investors have also come to see the currency as a good place to store funds in times of geopolitical uncertainty.
Gold, too, is known to be a "safe haven" asset — investors buy the precious metal when turmoil looks just around the bend. But while gold has risen 10% this year, bitcoin has risen 153%.