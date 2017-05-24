Leadership
Most Powerful Women

Hillary Clinton: Trump Budget Shows ‘Cruelty’ and ‘Lack of Imagination’

Valentina Zarya
12:11 PM ET

Hillary Clinton has some harsh words for the president about his budget.

Speaking at a Children’s Health Fund event in New York City on Tuesday evening, the former presidential candidate said that President Trump's budget plan, which was released earlier that day, "shows an unimaginable level of cruelty and lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans, including millions of children."

Clinton is referring to what is perhaps the most notable aspect of Trump's "Taxpayer First" proposal: its deep cuts to programs aimed at helping the poor, such as Medicaid and food stamps. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Monday that the administration will not "measure compassion by the number of programs or the number of people on those programs" but rather "by the number of people we help get off of those programs to get back in charge of their own lives."

The former first lady does not see the plan as compassionate; rather, she views the administration as "mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women and seniors."

The budget calls for slashing more than $610 billion from the Medicaid budget, cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (which provides food stamps) by $190 billion and cuts to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grants by $15.6 billion. The budget would also make it more difficult for Americans to access to Social Security’s disability program, which the administration estimates will save $48 billion.

