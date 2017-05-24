Retail
Graco Is Recalling 25,000 Car Seats

Fortune Editors
12:53 PM ET

Graco is voluntarily recalling 25,000 car seats over concerns that they might not securely hold an infant.

"In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child," the recall on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration read. The recall was first submitted earlier this month.

The models affected are Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restrains, which "may tear under load." Those models include 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

Graco will provide a replacement harness to owners free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017.

Affected consumers were advised to contact 1-800-345-4109.

