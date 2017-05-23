Leadership
Donald Trump

The NYPD Expects to Spend $42.5 Million Protecting the Trump Family by June

Alana Abramson
May 23, 2017

The NYPD estimates that they will have spent $42.5 million protecting the First Family and Trump Tower by the end of June.

Officials revealed the estimate Monday, according to the New York Daily News. The Daily News also reported the city paid $7.3 million in overtime bills from Inauguration Day through the end of March in protection for Trump Tower.

It cost the city $24 million to protect Trump Tower from election day through inauguration, Reuters reported in February.

Earlier this month, Congress was aiming to budget over $120 million to cover the the family's security, $60 million of which would be used to reimburse cities they spend the most time in — mainly Palm Beach, Fla. and New York.

Although President Trump relocated to Washington D.C. after he was inaugurated, First Lady Melania Trump has remained in New York City, living in Trump Tower with their son Barron so he can finish out the school year. She and Barron are expected to relocate to Washington D.C. sometime during the summer, and Barron will begin school there in September.

In February, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill estimated it would cost the city between $127,00 and $145,000 a day to protect Melania and Barron, according to Reuters, costs that would increase when Trump was in town. Earlier this month, President Trump made his first return to New York City since his inauguration, a one-day trip that, according to the Daily News, cost his hometown $1.2 million.

