Finance
Search
Fiat ChryslerThe U.S. Government Is Set to Sue Fiat Chrysler Over Diesel Emissions
Inside The 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)
englandManchester Police Conduct Raids in Search of Concert Hall Bomber Accomplices
Aftermath In Manchester After Pop Concert Terrorist Attack Kills 22
CybersecurityEven BlackBerry Shares Are Getting a Boost From the WannaCry Ransomware Attack
A man holds the new BlackBerry Key One before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Social MediaThe EU Is Closer to Making Facebook, Twitter, and Google Regulate Hate Speech
Social Networking And Blogging Website Twitter
Bitcoin

The Value of Bitcoin Has Almost Doubled This Month

Jennifer Calfas
8:17 AM ET

The value of Bitcoin has nearly doubled over the last month, jumping to an all-time high of $2,289.21 on Monday, according to Coindesk.

The cryptocurrency is just short of doubling for the month of May. As of Tuesday morning, Bitcoin was trading around $2,245.21, according to Coindesk. On April 30, the currency was valued at $1,348.65.

It's been record after record for Bitcoin, which jumped over $2,000 for the first time last week. Monday marked the seventh anniversary of the first recorded real-world transaction of Bitcoin, which at the time was valued at a quarter-of-a-cent.

The surge of the value of the cryptocurrency can be attributed to a number in factors, including Bitcoin's new legitimacy in countries like Japan and China. In December, the Denmark-based Saxo Bank predicted Bitcoin's value would increase 165% in 2017. The value has already surpassed the bank's predictions, which said it would go over $2,100.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE