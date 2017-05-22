Tech
Search
BitcoinIf You Bought $5 of Bitcoin 7 Years Ago, You’d Be $4.4 Million Richer
US-IT-FINANCE-BITCOIN
LeadershipStop Expecting Gold Stars for Your Wins at Work
Best CompaniesHere’s When Apple Could Reach a $1 Trillion Market Cap
Apple iPhone 7 Launches In Australia
Most Powerful Women4 Ways Women Can Be Taken More Seriously at Work
Silhouette of woman with digital tablet in city
Facebook

Facebook CEO Wants to Connect People Who ‘Should’ Know Each Other

Lucinda Shen
9:11 AM ET

"We all model our behavior on people around us," wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Friday post on the social media website.

While Facebook's AI system has generally helped connect people who usually already know each other, Zuckerberg is now hoping to recommend people that users should know.

"This is something I've only recently started studying and working with our teams at Facebook to build," Zuckerberg explained. "My hope is that we can help more people build positive relationships with people who expand their sense of possibility."

Zuckerberg notes that he was at an Indiana juvenile justice center where some of the juveniles had misbehaved in class, while others had committed murder. But after going through the center, the juveniles were more likely to become criminals than before due to the "negative and self-reinforcing social network."

For the Facebook CEO, the social media giant could help such kids by providing them with better role models.

"This isn't a scientific study and it requires further research, but I think there's something to this idea that your relationships shape your path more than we realize," he wrote.

Zuckerberg also mentioned several models that Facebook could follow, such as the Peace Corps, which "creates service opportunities where people exchange culture and build new relationships," or something modeled on Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, "where people who have struggled with these challenges and overcome them go on to become mentors for others, with the hope of training them to one day become mentors themselves."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE