A sinkhole has appeared outside of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, according to an alert on Monday from the city of Palm Beach, Fla.

The 4-by-4 foot sinkhole is located on the Southern Boulevard directly in front of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, and appears to be located near a newly installed water main. The city said the area has been secured. Workers will most likely need to do some "exploratory evacuation," according to the city. In other words, they will need to dig to find the source of the problem. It's unclear how long that will take, the Palm Beach Daily News reports .

Although one lane is closed, the road is still open.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.