Fortune Insiders
Search
ariana grandeMultiple People Killed After Reported Explosion at U.K. Concert
Police set up a cordon outside the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing in Manchester
AirbnbSweden Listed Its Entire Countryside on Airbnb
Stockholm, Sweden.
HollywoodUniversal Reveals New Details for its ‘Dark Universe’ of Monster Movies
Film Title: Dark Universe
unionsAT&T Strikers Return to Work After Weekend Walkout Forced Store Closings
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) joins AT&T wireless workers on strike
Office discussion
Office discussion Ezra Bailey/Getty Images
Commentary
Most Powerful Women

Do This the Next Time You Notice Sexism at Work

Lila Ibrahim
May 22, 2017

The MPW Insiders Network is an online community where the biggest names in business and beyond answer timely career and leadership questions. Today’s answer for, “How can women respond to gender stereotyping at work?” is written by Lila Ibrahim, chief operating officer at Coursera.

When I began my career as a computer hardware engineer in the 1990s, I stood out. I was not only a woman in a male-dominated field, but also at least a decade younger than most of my colleagues. I had to confront stereotypes about my gender and my age, often in the span of a single conversation.

I learned then, and continue to be reminded today, that just calling out bias isn’t enough. Stereotypes are deeply rooted in our culture; pruning them helps, but to make real progress, we need to dig deeper. If you see bias playing out around you, try not to default to knee-jerk reactions. Instead, cultivate a confident, thoughtful outlook, understand where the bias is coming from, and build and a strong support system.

Embrace your differences

When I started that first computer hardware job, I tried to hide my youth. I pulled my wild, curly hair into a tight bun, wore fake glasses, purged my desk of personal photos, and smiled as little as possible. But burying my personality under a facade of adulthood (or what I thought was adulthood) made me miserable—and it didn’t work. I still had to respond to snide comments like, “Have you graduated from high school?”

Related

LeadershipWhat You Absolutely Can’t Do in Your New Job
Leadership
What You Absolutely Can’t Do in Your New Job

Later in my career, I took a job in Intel’s consumer division in Japan. As a young American woman in a foreign country, I couldn’t avoid standing out. But this time, I embraced it. I knew I was valuable to the division, and instead of focusing on why I was the oddball, I focused on the advantages that my unique background offered. I asked questions fearlessly, contributed fresh ideas, and built strong relationships.

Bias feeds on insecurity. We all have the impulse to hide our differences. But if you’re ashamed of who you are, you’re silently telling the world that you agree with stereotypes. Hold you head high and remind yourself that your differences are an asset, not a liability.

Find the root of the bias

To move beyond bias, we need to recognize it even when it’s subtle and confront it in ways that invite honest, factual conversation.

For example, I once had a colleague who didn't treat me with respect, given our relative positions in the company and my responsibilities on our shared projects. I sensed that his behavior was due to some unconscious gender bias. When I addressed the issue with him, I focused on the impact that it was having on our work. We had a good conversation, and I was able to clarify my role and the support that I needed from him to do my job well. From then on, our relationship became much more productive.

On another occasion, I had a coworker sit me down during my first week in a new job and question my judgment. The conversation felt combative, but I worked hard to probe the reasons for their concern. Once I looked past the tone of the interaction, I realized that some of their feedback was honest and practical—even if it was hard to hear. Listening to what they said, rather than how they said it, ultimately helped me improve my work.

Make powerful allies

Facing stereotypes takes courage, but you don’t have to do it alone. Find allies who will give you honest feedback and sound advice. Women entering the workforce today have their pick of strong role models and mentors in almost every industry; if you’re feeling stuck, seek out someone who’s been in your shoes, and ask for their help.

Sometimes, a few words from a strong ally is all you need. When I was working overseas, I would often hear my parents’ voices in my head, saying, “Lila, you deserve to be here. You’ve earned this position.” I still repeat those words to myself in tough moments today.

To all the women—and men—who are confronting stereotypes and working to make them a thing of the past: You deserve to be here. Embrace your unique strengths, keep having the hard and important conversations, and know that many people are cheering you on.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE