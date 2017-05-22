Mark Zuckerberg: I’m Not Running for Public Office

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets into South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's car after getting coffee at The Local Cup during a surprise visit to South Bend, Indiana Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg is not running for public office, he announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

The 33-year-old Facebook co-founder addressed rumors that he was considering entering politics after he started a multi-state tour earlier this year.

But Zuckerberg explained that his only reason for the trips is to visit places he has never been before to "learn about people's hopes and challenges, and how they're thinking about their work and communities," he wrote in the post.

My personal challenge this year is to visit every state I haven't spent time in before to learn about people's hopes and... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday, May 21, 2017

"Some of you have asked if this challenge means I'm running for public office. I'm not," he wrote. "I'm doing it to get a broader perspective to make sure we're best serving our community of almost 2 billion people at Facebook and doing the best work to promote equal opportunity at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative ."

Zuckerberg shared stories from some of the different states he's visited thus far, adding that his "biggest takeaway so far is that our relationships shape us more than we think — how we consider opportunities, how we process information, and how we form habits," he wrote. "There is a lot of discussion about inequality, but one under-looked dimension of inequality is in the makeup of our social networks."

It's my first time in Michigan, and my first stop was at the Ford Rouge Plant outside Detroit. I played a very small part in assembling some new Ford F-150s on the line by adding antennas, cleats and drilling screws. The people I met are so good they keep the line running at full speed. A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Apr 27, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

He concluded: "My hope is that we can help more people build positive relationships with people who expand their sense of possibility. I believe that if we do this, we will make progress on a lot of our greatest opportunities and challenges."