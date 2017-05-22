Tech
Search
unionsAT&T Strikers Return to Work After Weekend Walkout Forced Store Closings
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) joins AT&T wireless workers on strike
PointCloudAmazon’s Alexa Can Now Help Dish Network Viewers Change Channels
Amazon.com Inc. Launches Its Echo Home Assistant In The U.K.
ToyotaToyota, Tech Firms Explore Blockchain For Driverless Cars
LeadershipWhat You Absolutely Can’t Do in Your New Job
Surprise Guest Facebook Founder
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets into South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's car after getting coffee at The Local Cup during a surprise visit to South Bend, Indiana Saturday, April 29, 2017.  Michael Caterina — South Bend Tribune via AP
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg: I’m Not Running for Public Office

Madeline Farber
3:12 PM ET

Mark Zuckerberg is not running for public office, he announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

The 33-year-old Facebook co-founder addressed rumors that he was considering entering politics after he started a multi-state tour earlier this year.

But Zuckerberg explained that his only reason for the trips is to visit places he has never been before to "learn about people's hopes and challenges, and how they're thinking about their work and communities," he wrote in the post.

My personal challenge this year is to visit every state I haven't spent time in before to learn about people's hopes and...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday, May 21, 2017

"Some of you have asked if this challenge means I'm running for public office. I'm not," he wrote. "I'm doing it to get a broader perspective to make sure we're best serving our community of almost 2 billion people at Facebook and doing the best work to promote equal opportunity at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative."

Zuckerberg shared stories from some of the different states he's visited thus far, adding that his "biggest takeaway so far is that our relationships shape us more than we think — how we consider opportunities, how we process information, and how we form habits," he wrote. "There is a lot of discussion about inequality, but one under-looked dimension of inequality is in the makeup of our social networks."

He concluded: "My hope is that we can help more people build positive relationships with people who expand their sense of possibility. I believe that if we do this, we will make progress on a lot of our greatest opportunities and challenges."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE