Mark Zuckerberg: I’m Not Running for Public Office

Mark Zuckerberg is not running for public office, he announced in a Facebook post on Monday.
The 33-year-old Facebook co-founder addressed rumors that he was considering entering politics after he started a multi-state tour earlier this year.
But Zuckerberg explained that his only reason for the trips is to visit places he has never been before to "learn about people's hopes and challenges, and how they're thinking about their work and communities," he wrote in the post.
"Some of you have asked if this challenge means I'm running for public office. I'm not," he wrote. "I'm doing it to get a broader perspective to make sure we're best serving our community of almost 2 billion people at Facebook and doing the best work to promote equal opportunity at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative."
Zuckerberg shared stories from some of the different states he's visited thus far, adding that his "biggest takeaway so far is that our relationships shape us more than we think — how we consider opportunities, how we process information, and how we form habits," he wrote. "There is a lot of discussion about inequality, but one under-looked dimension of inequality is in the makeup of our social networks."
He concluded: "My hope is that we can help more people build positive relationships with people who expand their sense of possibility. I believe that if we do this, we will make progress on a lot of our greatest opportunities and challenges."