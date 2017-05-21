Tech
Search
John McCainJohn McCain ‘Almost Speechless’ About President Trump’s Comey Comments
Senate Vote
Donald TrumpPresident Trump to Arab Leaders: ‘Drive Out’ Terrorism
US-SAUDI-ISLAMIC-SUMMIT-TRUMP
FordWhy Ford Is Making This Huge Strategy Shift
preakness stakesCloud Computing Wins Preakness Stakes, and Techies Are Stoked
Horse Racing: 142nd Preakness Stakes
wannacry

Meet EternalRocks, WannaCry’s Scarier Successor

David Z. Morris
2:00 PM ET

Security researchers have identified a new strain of malware that targets the same vulnerability that helped ransomware spread to computers across the globe last week. And it includes far more threats than last week's attacker, making it potentially tougher to fight.

Researchers have named it EternalRocks, and it shows that the threat posed by exploits recently stolen from the National Security Agency is far from over. EternalRocks was first detected on Wednesday by a Croatian security expert, according to Bleeping Computer.

Like the original ransomware, known as WannaCry, EternalRocks uses an NSA tool known as EternalBlue to spread itself from one computer to the next through Windows. But it also uses six other NSA tools, with names like EternalChampion, EternalRomance, and DoublePulsar (which is also part of WannaCry).

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

That could eventually help it spread even farther and faster than WannaCry, which has now affected over 240,000 machines, primarily those running unpatched versions of Windows 7. WannaCry is ransomware, which encrypts files on infected machines and demands payment for unlocking them. But whoever was behind it made a variety of mistakes that have made it easier to slow and circumvent.

In its current form, EternalRocks doesn’t have any malicious elements—it doesn’t lock or corrupt files, or use compromised machines to build a botnet. But that’s not particularly reassuring, because EternalBlue leaves infected computers vulnerable to remote commands that could ‘weaponize’ the infection at any time.

And it doesn’t have WannaCry’s weaknesses, including the kill switch that a researcher used to help contain WannaCry. EternalBlue also uses a 24-hour activation delay to try to frustrate efforts to study it, and uses some of the same file names as WannaCry in an apparent effort to confuse security efforts.

The researcher who found EternalRocks doesn’t claim that it has spread very far yet, but it’s just one example of a wave of new malware based on the NSA-authored exploits. The consequences have already been serious, and they could get worse.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE