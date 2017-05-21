Tech
Search
BitcoinIRS Probe of Bitcoin Goes Too Far, GOP Warns
Lawmakers At Odds On Budget As Possible Government Shutdown Looms
FacebookFacebook’s Content Screening Guidelines Leaked
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump Advocates for Female Empowerment During Saudi Arabia Visit
U.S. President Trump in Saudi Arabia for 1st visit abroad
James ComeyTrump’s Mistakes Don’t Mean He Shouldn’t Have Fired Comey
IBM

Ex-IBM Employee Guilty of Stealing Secrets For China

Jeff John Roberts
4:06 PM ET

A former developer for IBM pled guilty on Friday to economic espionage and to stealing trade secrets related to a type of software known as a clustered file system, which IBM sells to customers around the world.

Xu Jiaqiang stole the secrets during his stint at IBM from 2010 to 2014 "to benefit the National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People’s Republic of China," according to the U.S. Justice Department.

In a press release describing the criminal charges, the Justice Department also stated that Xu tried to sell secret IBM source code to undercover FBI agents posing as tech investors. (The agency does not explain if Xu's scheme to sell to tech investors was to benefit China or to line his own pockets).

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Part of the sting involved Xu demonstrating the stolen software, which speeds computer performance by distributing works across multiple servers, on a sample network. The former employee acknowledged that others would know the software had been taken from IBM, but said he could create extra computer script to help mask his origins.

Xu, who is a Chinese national who studied computer science at the University of Delaware, will be sentenced on October 13.

The Justice Department's press release does not identify IBM, but instead refers to "the Victim Company." But other news outlets name IBM as the target of the theft, while a LinkedIn page with Xu's name shows he worked at IBM as a file system developer during the relevant dates.

IBM did not immediately respond to request for comment on Sunday.

This isn't the first time that Chinese nationals have carried out economic espionage against American companies. In 2014, the Justice Department charged five Chinese hackers for targeting U.S. nuclear and solar energy firms. And late last year, the agency charged three others for hacking U.S. law firms with the goal of trading on insider information that they obtained.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE