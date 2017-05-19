Autos
Courtesy of Aston Martin
Aston Martin

Aston Martin Drafts Tom Brady for Marketing Push

Daniel Bentley
8:04 AM ET

As a man with a famously fastidious diet, whose wife is outspoken on environmental issues, you'd be forgiven for thinking New England quarterback Tom Brady was among the Prius and Tesla-driving celebrity set. But you'd be wrong.

Brady on Friday announced a long-term partnership with British luxury marque Aston Martin as part of the marketing push for its latest grand tourer, the DB11.

As part of the deal, Brady will also star in marketing videos for the brand documenting the creation of the new Aston Martin Vanquish S. Brady will "curate" his own version of the car.

"As a long-time fan and driver I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history,” Brady said in a statement.

Brady, it appears, is somewhat selective about the brands he'll endorse. Along with NBA star Steph Curry he's one of Under Armour's most important athlete endorsements. He also appears in ads for Tag Heuer watches, UGG boots, and Purple Carrot meal kits.

When it comes to cars, Brady is clearly a gear head, owning or having owned a number of performance vehicles including a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Audi R8, and Bugatti Veyron.

One car Brady doesn't own? The Chevy Colorado truck he received for winning the Super Bowl XLIX MVP award. He gave that away to Patriots' cornerback Malcolm Butler.

