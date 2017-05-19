Apple’s New iPad Plans Might Be Ramping Up for a Big Unveiling

Apple is getting closer to releasing an all-new iPad, a new report says.

The tech giant's manufacturing partners have been producing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro since March, and are currently producing around 500,000 units per month, DigiTimes is reporting , citing people who claim to have knowledge of the activity. Apple has asked its manufacturing partners to boost production on the tablet to 600,000 units in July, and anticipates shipping 5 million to 6 million units through the end of the year, according to the report. However, DigiTimes' Apple reports aren't always right, so its latest report should be viewed with that context.

The report follows months of speculation that Apple ( aapl ) is planning a big iPad update this year . The company announced the new iPad in March, featuring a 9.7-inch screen and improved processing power. But Apple is said to be working on bigger updates to its professionally focused iPad Pro line. Chief among those updates, according to several rumors, is a 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Apple currently sells a 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both devices run on the company's iOS mobile operating system and support the Apple Pencil stylus for digitally writing on the screen. Apple is reportedly planning a 10.5-inch screen that would fit into a chassis about the same size as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Apple would be able to achieve that by reducing the size of the bezels around the screen, according to reports.

It's unknown what other features the 10.5-inch iPad Pro might offer, if it even exists at all. There is also some speculation around the Internet whether Apple might decide to eliminate the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and replace it with the 10.5-inch option or keep all three models.

Although Apple has remained silent on its plans, the company is rumored to be planning an iPad unveiling at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June 5.