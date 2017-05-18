Retail
Search
AmazonThe Next Market Amazon Could Take Over
Dish NetworkWhy Amazon’s Probably Not Going To Blow Up Wireless Next
Amazon Unveils Its First Smartphone
FacebookFederal Judge Dismisses Terrorism-Related Lawsuits Against Facebook
BRITAIN-US-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-BUSINESS-JOBS-FACEBOOK
BitcoinBitcoin’s Murkier Rivals Line Up to Displace it as Cybercriminals’ Favorite
A McDonald's Corp. Restaurant As Earnings Figures Are Released
Photograph by Luke Sharrett—Getty/Bloomberg Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Retail

McDonald’s Is Getting Rid of Artificial Flavors From Its Vanilla Soft Serve

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:47 PM ET

McDonald's is removing artificial flavors from its vanilla soft serve, which will soon make its vanilla treats free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

The removal of artificial flavors comes after the fast-food company announced it would begin transitioning away from artificial ingredients in fall 2016. The vanilla soft-serve was already made without artificial colors and preservatives. The change affects 60% of McDonald's desserts including its vanilla cone, McCafé Shakes and McFlurry desserts, according to a release. Nearly all McDonald's U.S. locations, which totals more than 14,000, have completed the switch, according to the release.

Chocolate and strawberry McCafé shake syrup is also made without high fructose corn syrup and shakes' whipped topping has no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

"We've been raising the bar at McDonald's on serving delicious food that our customers can feel good about eating," said Darci Forrest, senior director of menu innovation.

McDonald's has also removed artificial preservatives from McNuggets and aims to use only cage-free eggs by 2025.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE