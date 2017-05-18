McDonald’s Is Getting Rid of Artificial Flavors From Its Vanilla Soft Serve

McDonald's is removing artificial flavors from its vanilla soft serve, which will soon make its vanilla treats free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

The removal of artificial flavors comes after the fast-food company announced it would begin transitioning away from artificial ingredients in fall 2016. The vanilla soft-serve was already made without artificial colors and preservatives. The change affects 60% of McDonald's desserts including its vanilla cone, McCafé Shakes and McFlurry desserts, according to a release. Nearly all McDonald's U.S. locations, which totals more than 14,000, have completed the switch, according to the release.

Chocolate and strawberry McCafé shake syrup is also made without high fructose corn syrup and shakes' whipped topping has no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

"We've been raising the bar at McDonald's on serving delicious food that our customers can feel good about eating," said Darci Forrest, senior director of menu innovation.

McDonald's has also removed artificial preservatives from McNuggets and aims to use only cage-free eggs by 2025.